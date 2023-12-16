Parl breach: Cops quiz firecracker shop owners near Mumbai





He, however, clarified that no one from the Delhi police or other agencies probing the incident have contacted Kalyan police.





Senior police officials could not be contacted to confirm the development or to give further details.





In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour on Wednesday, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.





Around the same time, two others -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises. -- PTI

The police in Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra are checking with local firecracker shops amid media reports that the canister used in the Parliament security breach may have been bought from Thane, an official said.