Over 3K parents create world record in storytelling at Pune event; PM lauds effort





Another Guinness World Records feat was achieved when 7,500 books were used to write 'Bharat' on the Fergusson College ground in Pune.





The previous record was in the name of Saudi Arabia.





A total of 3,250 parents and their children came to participate in the reading activity held at the SP College ground in the heart of the city on Thursday, said a top functionary of the National Book Trust, an autonomous body under the Union education ministry which organised the mega event in association with the Pune Municipal Corporation.





"Out of them, a record 3,066 parents successfully read out the stories to their children simultaneously," said Milind Marathe, chairperson, NBT.





The four-minute reading activity broke the previous world record set by China, he said.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the effort to promote reading culture.





Sharing a post on X by the education body about the event, Modi said, "Commendable effort to spread the joys of reading. Compliments to those involved." -- PTI

