'Friends' star Matthew Perry's cause of death revealed

'Friends' star Matthew Perry, 54, died from the acute effects of ketamine, according to the toxicology report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.

Contributing factors in Perry's death included drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder), Variety reported.

Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy prior to his death, reportedly for depression and anxiety. The toxicology report stated, "At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression."

Ketamine is illegally used as a recreational drug for its numbing and hallucinogenic effects.

"There were trace amounts of ketamine detected in the stomach contents. He was reported to be receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety. Per the Medical Examiner Investigator's report, his last known treatment was 1.5 weeks prior to death, and the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less," the report added.

No alcohol was detected in his system by the autopsy report. Nor were there any traces of other drugs such as cocaine, heroin or fentanyl.The examiner's report does not specify how or when Perry had consumed the fatal dose of ketamine.

Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV sitcom 'Friends', was found unconscious in his home's hot tub on October 28.

Perry's untimely demise left his fans, family, and colleagues extremely heartbroken.