Cong to launch 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign

The Congress on Saturday announced the launch of its nationwide 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign for generating resources for the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.





The campaign will be launched on December 18 by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.





During a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and Treasurer Ajay Maken said Indians above the age of 18 can donate a minimum of Rs 138 or in multiples such as Rs 1,380, Rs 13,800 and so on to the campaign.





Venugopal said the initiative was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic 'Tilak Swaraj Fund', which was launched more than a hundred years ago in 1920-21.





He said the initiative aims to empower the party in creating an India that is rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities.





"Our inaugural campaign -- 'Donate for Behtar Bharat' -- commemorates the 138-year journey of the Indian National Congress. Embracing our history, we invite supporters to donate in multiples of Rs 138, symbolising the party's enduring commitment to a better India," Venugopal said.





The party has created two online channels for the crowdfunding campaign -- a dedicated portal at donateinc.in and the official Congress website at inc.in.





Venugopal said the campaign will be officially launched by Congress chief Kharge on December 18 and the donation link will go live at the same time.





All Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents will raise awareness about the campaign through press conferences and social media, he said, adding that the campaign will primarily be online until December 28, the party's foundation day.





After that, ground campaigns -- including door-to-door visits by volunteers, targeting at least 10 houses in every booth for contributions of at least Rs 138 from each -- will be launched. -- PTI