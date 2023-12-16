RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


6 killed, one critical as car collides with truck in Nagpur
December 16, 2023  13:07
Six persons were killed and one was seriously injured after a car collided with a truck on the outskirts of Nagpur city in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday, police said. 
  
The accident took place near Sonkhamb village on Katol-Kalmeshwar Road between 12.15 am and 2 am, a senior police official said. 

"Seven persons were travelling in the car after attending a wedding ceremony when their vehicle collided head-on with the truck carrying soyabean," he said. 

"Two persons died on the spot, while two others died at a hospital. Three others were brought to Nagpur for treatment, and two of them passed away there, while one person is in a critical condition," the official said. 

The driver of the truck has been arrested, he added. -- PTI  
