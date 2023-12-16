250 militants present at launchpads across LoC: BSF

About 250 to 300 militants are present at launchpads across the border "waiting to infiltrate" Jammu and Kashmir, a top BSF officer said on Saturday.

The officer, however, added that security forces were alert and would foil any cross-border infiltration attempts.

"There are intelligence inputs that 250-300 militants are waiting at launchpads, but we and the Army have dominated all the vulnerable patches and are alert," Inspector General, BSF, Ashok Yadav told reporters in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

He said the brave jawans of the BSF and Army were alert in the border areas and would foil any infiltration attempts.

"We are confident of foiling any infiltration bid," Yadav added.

He said the connect between the security forces and the people of Kashmir has increased over the last few years. If people cooperate with us, we can take developmental activities forward in a better way, he said. -- PTI