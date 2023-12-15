Woman shot dead by former friend in MP; kin allege stalking, harassment





She was shot in the head late on Thursday night near the railway station in Narsinghpur while she was returning home, Gotegaon police inspector Subhash Baghel told PTI over phone.





"She was rushed to a health centre where she was declared dead on arrival. We have arrested Devendra Patel (23) for the crime. As per preliminary probe, the woman was friendly to the accused at one point of time but then parted ways," he said.





"Patel was angry after she stopped communication with him and had also warned the woman over her closeness with another man," he added.





Meanwhile, the woman's kin blocked the road in the area during the day seeking strict action against Patel.





They said the state government must demolish his house.





The MP government has been demolishing houses of those held for various types of crimes, which has often been touted as "bulldozer justice". -- PTI

