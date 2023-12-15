Uddhav Sena leader seen with Dawood aide, probe begins





Sudhakar Badgujar, the leader in question, denied the allegations while speaking at a news conference in Nashik.





Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Rane raised the issue in the assembly here through a point of information, displaying a photo where Badgujar, the Nashik city unit chief of the Sena-UBT, and Salim Kutta are seen dancing.





"I also have a video of this party. This Salim Kutta is out on parole and was partying with a leader of Uddhav Thackeray's party. Action should be taken against him," said Rane.





Minister Dadaji Bhuse, who belongs to the rival Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, demanded action against Badgujar saying that it was an anti-national act, while BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said there should be a thorough probe and Badgujar should be arrested. -- PTI

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced probe by a Special Investigation Team into a dance party where gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide and 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Salim Kutta and a Shiv Sena-UBT leader were allegedly present together.