'Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi' singer Anup Ghosal dies at 77





Ghoshal was 77.





He had been hospitalised for the past several days at a private hospital in south Kolkata for old age ailments and died due to multi-organ failure at 1.40 pm.





Ghosal, who had successfully contested the 2011 assembly polls from Uttarpara seat on the Trinamool Congress ticket, left behind two daughters. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death.





A prolific singer, Ghosal proved his versatility in the songs of Kaji Nazrul Islam, Rabindranath Tagore and modern Bengali songs.





As a playback singer, he had been associated with Ray's Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne and Hirak Rajar Deshe.





Directors like Tapan Sinha also used his voice in their films. -- PTI

