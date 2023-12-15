Suspected explosive found in J-K's Rajouri





Troops of Rashtriya Rifles and police started the operation in Darra, Nili, Mangota villages of Thanamandi, during which some suspicious object was spotted under a rock, they said.





They found an IED-like object with Under Barrel Grenades also lying alongside it.





The area is under cordon while the material will be examined through bomb disposal squad, the officials said.





This is the second recovery of explosives in Rajouri.





An IED-like material was found from Hill Top area of Darhal in Rajouri on December 2 which was destroyed on the spot. -- PTI

