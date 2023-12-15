Sushant death: Rhea challenges CBI lookout circular





Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020, and his father had, in July that year, lodged a complaint with Bihar police accusing Chakraborty, the actor's then girlfriend, and her kin of abetting his suicide.





In her plea, Chakraborty sought for the circular to be quashed and in a separate application sought temporary suspension of the circular as she has to travel abroad for a professional event.





On Friday, her counsel Abhinav Chandrachud submitted to a division bench led by Justice AS Gadkari that it has been almost three years since the FIR was lodged by the CBI and the lookout circular issued but till date there has been no other progress.





The CBI has never issued any summons to Chakraborty and has not even filed its chargesheet, her counsel told court.





Advocate Shriram Shirsat, appearing for the CBI, said the agency has filed its affidavit in reply to the plea.





The bench then sought to know if Chakraborty had travelled abroad before. -- PTI

