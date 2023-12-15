SIT starts probe into Disha Salian death case





Additional commissioner of police (North) Rajiv Jain is heading the SIT.





Senior inspector of Malvani police station Chimaji Adhav and his team are conducting the probe which is being supervised by deputy commissioner of police Ajaykumar Bansal, the official said.





People related to the case were being questioned, he added.





Salian (28) was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Rajput (34) was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra in Mumbai.





According to police, Salian committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in suburban Malad.





Her father Satish Salian had written to police stating that he did not suspect any foul play in his daughter's death. Maharashtra deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that an SIT would be formed to probe the case in the winter session of the state legislature last year.





Some political leaders had alleged that Salian was murdered and sought to drag the name of MLA Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, into the case. -- PTI

