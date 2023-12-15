Parliament breach kingpin burnt phones to destroy evidence

Lalit Jha, the fifth accused and mastermind in Parliament security breach case, has burnt the mobile phones of his associates along with his friend Mahesh after fleeing to Rajasthan's Kuchaman, said police sources.





Ahead of the incident, all four accused had handed over their mobile phones to Jha so that crucial investigation details cannot get into police hands as they were anticipating their arrest.





In Kuchaman, Jha met his friend Mahesh, who got him a room for the night. Both of them had met through Facebook, as revealed by Jha during his interrogation.





However, Delhi police are verifying all the claims made by Jha.





Jha was also present outside the parliament and captured the video of two of his accomplices with the intent to publicise it.





Ahead of Jha's arrest, with the help of technical surveillance, police first detained Mahesh's cousin Kailash, who told them that Mahesh and Lalit had gone to Delhi.





Later, when Jha returned, he was arrested.





According to the Delhi Police, "Lalit Jha came to the police station on his own, after which the police arrested him and started the interrogation." -- ANI