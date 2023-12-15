Parliament breach: Delhi police to recreate scene

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police will be recreating the scene of Wednesday's Parliament security breach by taking the accused to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday, sources said.





According to sources, the accused will be taken to the Parliament to recreate the scene of the crime. This will help the police to find out how the accused entered the Parliament building with colour spray and how they executed their plan, sources from the Special Cell said.





Sources said that the Special Cell will be escorting the accused from the gate of the Parliament premises to inside the building to recreate the scene of the incident intricately.





The Special Cell team has not been able to recreate the scene after the arrest on Thursday as the proceedings of the Parliament were in progress. The team is trying to recreate the scene on Saturday or Sunday when the Parliament will not be in session.





According to sources, the Special Cell team will also be taking the accused to their flat in Gurugram where they used to meet.





The Special Cell team has also prepared a list of 50 mobile numbers on which the accused had dialled in the last 15 days, sources said.





The police are calling these numbers to take their identities.





Sources said that the Special Cell is trying to determine whether only six to seven accused were involved in the incident or they were getting help from other people as well. -- ANI

