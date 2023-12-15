Parliament adjourned amid chaos over security breach

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned soon after they met for the day as opposition MPs raised slogans demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the Parliament security breach.





As soon as the Lok Sabha met at 11 am, opposition MPs held up placards and raised slogans.





Most of them trooped into the Well, raising slogans seeking the resignation of the Union home minister and his presence in the House.





The opposition MPs have been demanding a discussion on the security breach that took place two days ago. They are also seeking action against the Bharatiya Janata Party MP who authorised the passes for the two people who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery on Wednesday.





Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings on Friday, adjourned the House till 2 pm.





Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned till 2 pm amid protest by the Opposition parties after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected their notices to suspended the scheduled business of the day to discuss the security breach in Parliament.





Soon after the listed papers were laid on the table, the Chairman informed the House that he had received 23 notices regarding the 'serious situation' arising from Wednesday's Parliament security breach.





Dhankhar said investigation on the incident is underway and it will be taken to a logical conclusion.





"I unable to persuade myself to allow the notices," he said, which led to a protest by Opposition parties.





Some of the opposition parties also raised the issue of suspension of Trinamool Congress member Derek O'Brien from the House for the remaining part of the Winter session scheduled to conclude on December 22.





Amid protest, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm. -- PTI

