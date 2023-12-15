RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Parl breach accused Lalit Jha sent to 7-day police custody
December 15, 2023  16:47
Lalit Jha (second from left) being taken to Patiala House court in New Delhi./ANI on X
A Delhi court on Friday sent Lalit Jha, arrested in the Parliament security breach case, to seven-day police custody for his sustained custodial interrogation. 

Special judge Hardeep Kaur remanded Jha in Delhi police's custody after the public prosecutor said he was the mastermind of the incident and was required to be questioned to unearth the entire conspiracy. 

The court passed the order on an application filed by the city police which sought his custody for 15 days. -- PTI
