Over 5 cr cases pending in courts, 80K of them in SC: Law minister tells LS
December 15, 2023  18:21
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal
Over five crore cases are pending in various courts of the country, including 80,000 in the Supreme Court, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday. 

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said as of December 1, out of the 5,08,85,856 pending cases, over 61 lakh were at the level of the 25 high courts. 

The district and subordinate courts accounted for over 4.46 crore cases, he said. 

The minister also noted that the overall sanctioned strength of the Indian judiciary was 26,568 judges. 

While the sanctioned strength of the top court is 34 judges, 1,114 is the sanctioned strength of the high courts. 

The district and subordinate courts have a sanctioned strength of 25,420 judges. -- PTI
