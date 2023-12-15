No change of guard ceremony on Saturday: Rashtrapati Bhavan





Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik will pay a state visit to India on December 16 on his first trip to the country to explore avenues for future collaborations for regional stability and prosperity.





"The change of guard ceremony will not take place tomorrow (December 16, 2023) at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the scheduled guard of honour for the Sultan of Oman," the president's office said in a statement. -- PTI

