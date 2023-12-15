Mukhtar Ansari gets 5-yr jail for death threat to trader





Along with the imprisonment, the MP-MLA court of Ujjawal Upadhyay also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Ansari after convicting him for threatening to kill Mahaveer Prasad Ranguta, the victim's counsel Vidhan Chandra Yadav said.





Ansari had threatened to blast Ranguta, a Varanasi resident, and his house in January, 1997, Yadav said.





The court completed the hearing in the case on December 5 but reserved its judgment.





The bench convicted Ansari and announced the quantum of punishment on Friday, he added.





Ansari attended the court proceedings via video conferencing from Banda jail, Yadav said.





Ansari, who is an accused in several cases, is lodged in Banda jail since 2021 after being brought from a Punjab Jail.





According to information provided by UP police headquarters, Mukhtar has 65 cases, including that of murder, extortion, and criminal conspiracy lodged against him at several police stations across the state.





He has been convicted in seven of these cases. -- PTI

