Modi to address mass gathering of 2 lakh women in Kerala on Jan 2





The meeting has been titled Sthree Shakthi Samgamam and is organised by the Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party to congratulate PM Modi for successfully passing the Women's Reservation Bill in both houses of Parliament, party's state chief K Surendran said on Friday.





This event will be the first of its kind, not only at the state level but also nationally, following the historic passage of the bill, Surendran told reporters.





Women from diverse backgrounds, including Anganwadi teachers, ASHA workers, entrepreneurs, MGNREGA and neighbourhood network workers and social and cultural activists will participate in the event at Thekkinkadu ground Thrissur.





"The prime minister will participate in the programme, and the objective is to showcase Kerala's greetings to the PM under whose leadership the Women's Reservation Bill was passed," he said. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mass gathering of two lakh women from various walks of life here on January 2.