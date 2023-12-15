Manipur: 19 victims of ethnic clashes laid to rest 8 months after death





Friends and relatives of the deceased attended the mass burial organised by the Committee on Tribal Unity at Phaijang village.





Bodies of 87 other members of the tribal community will be buried on December 20 in Churachandpur district, convenor of the Joint Philanthropic Organisations Laldawnlian Varte said.





Remains of the 19 victims had been lying in morgues for almost eight months in Imphal.





They were finally given an "honourable" burial, the organisers said.





Many houses in the Kuki majority district hoisted black flags as markets and business establishments were closed and public transport was off the roads following a 12-hour shutdown called by the COTU to mark it as mourning day.





On Thursday, 60 bodies were airlifted to Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts after being shifted from the morgues of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences and the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal Valley.





Of those 60, nineteen were laid to rest during the day in Kangpokpi district, while 41 others were sent to Churachandpur.





"There are 46 bodies lying at Churachandpur district hospital. On December 20, those 46 bodies will be buried along with 41 others brought to the district from Imphal," the JPO convenor said. -- PTI

