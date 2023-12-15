RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gainers and losers in the Sensex pack
December 15, 2023  17:05
Rising for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex on Friday jumped 969.55 points or 1.37 per cent to settle at its record closing high of 71,483.75. 

During the day, it surged 1,091.56 points or 1.54 per cent to 71,605.76, its all-time intra-day high level. 

The Nifty climbed 273.95 points or 1.29 per cent to settle at its new closing high of 21,456.65. During the day, it zoomed 309.6 points or 1.46 per cent to hit its record intra-day peak of 21,492.30. 

HCL Technologies was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 5.58 per cent, followed by Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, NTPC and Wipro. 

In contrast, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, Maruti and ITC were among the laggards.
