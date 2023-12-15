FIR reveals how intruders took canisters inside

A first information report (FIR) registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach on Thursday revealed the insights of the case and showed the meticulous planning done by the accused.





The FIR mentioned that the pair of sports shoes used by one of the accused, Sagar Sharma has a cavity created by cutting the inside sole of the left foot shoe.





While the thickness of the sole of shoes is also increased by affixing an additional rubber sole at the bottom to support the cavity.





In the pair of sport shoe of Manoranjan D a cavity is found created by cutting the inside sole of left foot shoes.





The inside sole of the right foot shoe was also found partly cut.





The thickness of the sole of shoes was also found increased by affixing additional rubber sole at the bottom to support the cavity.





The two used wet canisters of creative color smoke which were burst by the alleged Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D inside the Lok Sabha well area.





Further two partly torn and damaged pamphlets were recovered.





The first one containing printed slogan 'Jai Hind' in English and a picture of fist in tricolor and a slogan in Hindi, whereas the second pamphlet had a slogan in English on Manipur issue.





Further information regarding bursting of crackers and detention of two more suspects namely Amol Shinde and Neelam who were found involved in the similar activities outside the gate no 2 and 3, of Parliament House.





During the preliminary enquiry, both these persons found to be associates of Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D who were handed over by the Parliament Security staff.





The four used canisters of creative color smoke and one unused canister of creative color smoke were recovered.





All these canisters are bearing warnings always wears goggles and gloves, never use indoor or enclosed spaces and do not take on airplanes.





Further instructions on the canisters read: 'Remove protective cap facing color smoke away from you a pull ring sharply to side, drop smoke immediately and retreat to safe distance. The canisters were made in China.From the contents of the complaint, evidence collected, preliminary inquiry conducted at the spot, perusal of DD entries, inspection of the spot and other material available, prima facie a case under sections 186/353/452/153/34/120-B IPC and Sections 16 and 18 UAP Act is been registered'.





The FIR also mentions the instructions of senior officers that further investigation of the case is to be carried out by Special Cell, and accordingly, the FIR along with the complaint be sent to DCP/HQ, Special Cell through a special messenger.





In an astonishing security breach during Zero Hour in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, two men, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, both carrying canisters that emitted yellow smoke, jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lower House. -- ANI