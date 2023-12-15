RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Eleven senior IPS officials in TN shunted
December 15, 2023  00:25
image
The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday shunted eleven senior IPS officials in the rank of director general of police, additional DGP and inspector general of police. 

Among them, DKalpana Nayak, ADGP crime against women and children, Chennai, has been posted as member secretary TN Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, Chennai, Maheshwar Dayal, ADGP, on return from study leave and on compulsory wait, has been posted as ADGP Prisons, while Amaraesh Pujari DGP prisons, has been posted as chief vigilance officer, TN Newsprint and Papers Limited. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Parl security breach 'kingpin' Lalit Jha a quiet man: Kolkata neighbours
Parl security breach 'kingpin' Lalit Jha a quiet man: Kolkata neighbours

The Kolkata connection of Lalit Jha sparked a political debate in the state, with West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar accusing TMC MLA Tapas Roy of being in "convenience" with Jha.

LS withdraws suspension of DMK's Parthiban after govt letter
LS withdraws suspension of DMK's Parthiban after govt letter

Now, the total number of MPs suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session of Parliament stands at 14 -- 13 from the Lok Sabha and one from the Rajya Sabha.

Suryakumar lauds India's fearless cricket
Suryakumar lauds India's fearless cricket

"The boys work hard day in, day out, and I am really happy they showed their quality to level the series."

How India outclassed SA to square T20 series
How India outclassed SA to square T20 series

Yadav anchored the innings with a sublime century in which he struck boundaries in all parts of the ground

Suryakumar's ankle woe: Will he be fit for ODIs?
Suryakumar's ankle woe: Will he be fit for ODIs?

Suryakumar later reassured, stating, 'I am good.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances