Dalit woman gang-raped in moving bus in Rajasthan, one held





The incident took place in the intervening night of December 9 and 10 when the private bus was en route to Jaipur from Uttar Pradesh, they said.





The victim, travelling from Kanpur to Jaipur, was sitting in the cabin, the police said.





She was raped by the drivers identified as Arif and Lalit inside the cabin, they said. Bhagwan Sahay Meena, the SHO of Kanota police station, said that Arif has been arrested is currently in judicial custody.





Lalit managed to escape and is being searched, he added.





The station house officer said that there were a few passengers inside the bus while the victim was inside the cabin, which was closed from inside. -- PTI

