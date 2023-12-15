CR, WR to operate block for FOB girder launching, Gokhale bridge work in Mumbai





The block will start at 10:10pm on Saturday and end at 3:40am on Sunday, a CR release informed.





"The girders will be launched using 140-ton capacity cranes. Due to the block, nearly two dozen Up and Down direction mail-express trains will be diverted on alternate lines and will arrive 10 to 15 minutes later than their scheduled time," it said.





"Suburban services on Thane-Vashi/Panvel will remain affected due to the block. Suburban trains will remain cancelled on UP and DOWN Trans-Harbour lines during the block period," the release added.





Meanwhile, Western Railway also announced a 3-hour traffic and power block for construction work of Gokhale bridge at Andheri station in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.





The block on all lines will be between 1:40am and 4:40am.





Due to this block, eight suburban services will be cancelled, while four other trains will be regulated, WR said. -- PTI

