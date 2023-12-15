RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Chief ministers at Bhajan Lal Sharmas swearing-in
December 15, 2023  12:36
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other leaders have turned up for the swearing-in ceremony of Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma, in Jaipur. Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will also be sworn in as deputy chief ministers of the state. 

Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami can also be seen at the venue of the swearing-in in Jaipur.
