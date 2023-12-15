RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Anonymous caller threatens to kill UP judge's son
December 15, 2023  17:02
The police in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, have booked an unidentified man for allegedly threatening to kill the district judge's son, an officer said on Friday. 

According to the complaint, district judge Ashok Kumar had received the call on December 10 on his WhatsApp. 

"The anonymous caller said that he was a resident of Kotwali Sadar police station area and threatened to kill my son in an encounter," the complaint read. 

Superintendent of police S Anand said that an FIR was lodged in the matter on Thursday. 

"The case is being investigated. We are in touch with the chief administrative officer of the civil court regarding the security of judges and their families," said the SP. -- PTI
