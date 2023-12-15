RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AMU student booked for making 'derogatory' remarks against Prophet
December 15, 2023  01:02
A class 12 student of an AMU-run college in Aligarh was booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammed, officials said on Thursday. 

The action was taken after a classmate of the accused lodged a complaint against him with the Aligarh Muslim University authorities on Tuesday, a senior varsity official said, adding both the students were Muslims. 

The complainant was having a discussion with some students in his hostel room when the accused joined them and allegedly started insulting the Prophet. 

He turned aggressive when asked to stop, according to officials. 

AMU Proctor Mohammad Waseem told PTI that a case under Sections 295 A (outrage religious feelings), 504 (provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at the Civil Lines Police Station. -- PTI
