We are a banana republic: Oppn MPs on suspension





RJD MP Manoj Jha: "When such an act takes place in the House, it is not just a Parliamentary matter -- it is related to security. A government which can't keep its Parliament secure, can't keep the country safe. Mark my words...We are telling you -- the country is not safe in your hands. You are not coming before us even after 24 hours... We will continue to raise this issue in the House and force the Home Minister to come."





BSP MP Danish Ali says: "The suspension included one MP who was not even present in the House. He too was suspended. God knows how is this country running..."





Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi: "TMC MP Derek O'Brien was suspended because he raised this issue (security breach in the Parliament) and 14 other MPs have been suspended from Lok Sabha because of raising the same issue...We demand that the Union Home Minister give us an answer regarding the security lapse...The Union Home Minister is escaping from accountability...Why has no question of action been taken against BJP MP Pratap Simha?..."





Congress MP KC Venugopal: "This is a clear hypocritical attitude of this government. On one side, a very big breach of security happened in the Parliament and the person responsible for this is sitting in the House MP Pratap Simha, who had recommended allowing these people entry into the House. On the other hand, the MPs who are demanding a reply from the government have been suspended. It is now becoming a banana republic, these BJP people are making India a banana republic..."

Opposition MPs address the media over the suspension of 15 MPs from the House.