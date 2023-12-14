RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Too early to comment: Khattar on Haryana accused
December 14, 2023  16:44
image
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday dubbed the security breach incident in Parliament as "very unfortunate" and said security agencies were investigating the matter. 

To a question on any preliminary information on Haryana's Neelam, one of the two persons arrested for protesting outside the Parliament on Wednesday, Khattar said it is too early to comment on the matter as the investigation is ongoing. 

 In a major security breach on the anniversary of the deadly 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House.

 Around the same time, two others, including a woman, raised slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters outside the Parliament premises, prompting the police to get into action and round up the duo.

"No one whosoever was involved in the security breach will be spared," the chief minister said, adding that the offenders would be booked for indulging in anti-national activities. 

 Family members of Neelam, who hails from a village in Jind district, had said she had earlier participated in several agitations including the farmers' movement.

 On Wednesday, Neelam's mother Saraswati Devi had told reporters at her house in Ghaso Khurd village in Jind that she came to know about the incident through the media. 

 Two persons, including Neelam, protested outside the Parliament building and sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not be allowed). 

They were arrested by the Delhi Police. 

 Neelam, who is around 36 years old, was staying at a paying guest accommodation in Hisar for the last five months where she was preparing for competitive examinations, her brother Ram Niwas had said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

It's very easy to hurl allegations, says anguished CJI Chandrachud
It's very easy to hurl allegations, says anguished CJI Chandrachud

"It is very easy to fling allegations and letters," an anguished Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said on Thursday while clarifying that the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case was...

Timeline: Plan to breach Parliament was made a year ago
Timeline: Plan to breach Parliament was made a year ago

In 2022, Lalit Jha, Sagar Sharma, 26, and Maoranjan D, 34, met in Mysuru where they made a plan to barge into the parliament to attract the attention of the country.

Is this 17th century?: HC ire over woman paraded naked in Karnataka
Is this 17th century?: HC ire over woman paraded naked in Karnataka

Expressing anguish, the high court of Karnataka has termed the incident of a woman being paraded naked in a village in Belagavi district as an "extraordinary case" and said "it will have extraordinary treatment at our hands".

Putin supports Russians going to 2024 Olympics but need to analyze IOC's conditions
Putin supports Russians going to 2024 Olympics but need to analyze IOC's conditions

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he supported Russians competing at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics but that the country should ponder whether it should compete.

Day after breach, security tightened in and around Parliament complex
Day after breach, security tightened in and around Parliament complex

Security personnel deployed outside the Transport Bhavan, metres away from the Parliament complex, did not allow anyone to go beyond the barricades they had put up before checking their identity cards and entry passes.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances