TN CM Stalin says CISF jawan intimidated Tamil woman in Goa over Hindi





Strongly condemning the 'intimidation,' Stalin said when the CISF cop spoke to her in Hindi, she answered that she does not know that language and she was intimidated on this issue.





The CISF person lectured stating that Tamil Nadu is in India and that all the people in India must learn Hindi and this is strongly condemnable, the chief minister, also president of the ruling DMK said in Tamil in a post on X.





"Wondering who would tell the CISF person that Hindi is designated only as an official language in the Constitution and not as the national language," the CM said. -- PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday alleged a Tamil woman was harassed by a Central Industrial Security Force constable in Goa airport after she conveyed to the police officer that she does not know Hindi.