RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
TN CM Stalin says CISF jawan intimidated Tamil woman in Goa over Hindi
December 14, 2023  18:41
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday alleged a Tamil woman was harassed by a Central Industrial Security Force constable in Goa airport after she conveyed to the police officer that she does not know Hindi. 

Strongly condemning the 'intimidation,' Stalin said when the CISF cop spoke to her in Hindi, she answered that she does not know that language and she was intimidated on this issue. 

The CISF person lectured stating that Tamil Nadu is in India and that all the people in India must learn Hindi and this is strongly condemnable, the chief minister, also president of the ruling DMK said in Tamil in a post on X. 

"Wondering who would tell the CISF person that Hindi is designated only as an official language in the Constitution and not as the national language," the CM said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dark-fibre case: Sebi penalty against NSE quashed
Dark-fibre case: Sebi penalty against NSE quashed

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday quashed the markets regulator Sebi's order imposing a fine of Rs 7 crore on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the dark-fibre case. Additionally, the tribunal has set aside a fine of...

Jr Hockey WC: Penalty woes crush India's hopes in semis
Jr Hockey WC: Penalty woes crush India's hopes in semis

Germany capitalised on their two penalty corners, securing a convincing victory.

Govt, Oppn clash over security breach, 14 MPs suspended
Govt, Oppn clash over security breach, 14 MPs suspended

As many as 14 opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament for the remainder of the winter session for disrupting proceedings, as the Lok Sabha security breach incident snowballed into a major row on Thursday with the government asking...

Godrej Consumer starts price war in liquid detergents
Godrej Consumer starts price war in liquid detergents

Godrej Consumer Products has launched a new brand of liquid detergent Godrej fab in South India, four decades after introducing Godrej Ezee, the country's first specialised liquid detergent tailored for winter wear and woollens, in 1983....

In Pictures - Shubha, Jemimah lead charge vs England on Day 1
In Pictures - Shubha, Jemimah lead charge vs England on Day 1

India rarely took the foot off the pedal on a batting-friendly surface, garnering nearly five runs per over.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances