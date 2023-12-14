RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till Jan 8
December 14, 2023  19:08
image
The Supreme Court on Thursday extended till January 8 the interim bail granted to former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case. 

The apex court is seized of a petition filed by Jain challenging the April 6 order of the Delhi high court dismissing his bail application in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. 

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and SC Sharma granted the relief to Jain after noting that he fractured his leg on December 9. 

"Without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, we are inclined to extend interim order," the bench said. 

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju opposed the prayer claiming he was not cooperating in the investigation. 

Jain, who had moved the top court for bail, is currently on interim bail on health grounds. 

The top court had on May 26 granted the former Delhi minister interim bail on medical grounds for six weeks and it is being extended from time to time. -- PTI
