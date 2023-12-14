RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Premalatha Vijayakant is DMDK's new Gen Secy
December 14, 2023  20:00
Premalatha, wife of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam founder Vijayakant, was elected as the party's new general secretary on Thursday. 

She has been the party's treasurer and her elevation comes ahead of the Lok Sabha election next year and also due to 'Captain' Vijayakant's health condition. 

A resolution among the 18 passed at the party's general council and executive committee meeting held at Tiruverkadu in Chennai, appointed Premalatha Vijayakant as the DMDK's new general secretary to steer the party. 

Vijayakant, who was not keeping good health of late, and was hospitalised from November 18 to December 11, attended the meeting, making it his first public appearance after a long time. 

He was accorded a rousing reception by the party cadres. -- PTI
