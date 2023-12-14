Parliament security breach accused charged under UAPA

Parliament security breach accused charged under UAPADecember 14, 2023 08:33
The Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach, officials said on Thursday.
In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.
Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.
Police said the four were part of a group of six people who planned the incident.
Officials said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the incident. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Opposition demands Shah's statement on Parliament security breach
Several opposition MPs on Wednesday demanded an explanation from Home Minister Amit Shah after two visitors jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery and opened canisters that emitted coloured smoke, triggering panic...