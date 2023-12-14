Parl intruders were planning breach for 1.5 years





"Everyone met in Mysuru about one-and-a-half years ago. Sagar came from Lucknow in July but could not go inside the Parliament House. On December 10, one by one everyone reached Delhi from their respective states. Everyone met near India Gate where colored crackers were distributed to everyone. Police is continuously interrogating them to find out who is the mastermind behind them, as per initial investigation, main conspirator is someone else," police said.





Sagar Sharma, a resident of Lucknow's Manaknagar area, is said to be inspired by left-wing ideology and use to share and comment on similar posts using two Facebook accounts.





Both Facebook accounts of Sagar have not been active for several months. His Facebook pages revealed that Sagar was also in contact with many people from Kolkata, Rajasthan and Haryana via Facebook.





As sleuths are proceeding with the parliament security breech incident, several details about the key accused are being revealed. According to Police sources all the accused were associated with the social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'.