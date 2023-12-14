RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Parl breach accused to be taken to Mumbai, UP, K'taka
December 14, 2023  21:09
One of the accused in the Delhi police custody/ANI photo
One of the accused in the Delhi police custody/ANI photo
Delhi's Patiala House court on Thursday granted seven days custodial remand of all four accused persons arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach matter.  

Additional sessions judge Dr Hardeep Kaur on Thursday allowed all four accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi to Mumbai, Mysore, and Lucknow to probe and find actual motives behind their act.  

According to the Delhi police, the accused persons had purchased special shoes from Lucknow and canisters from Mumbai. 

This was a well-planned conspiracy and attack on the Parliament of India.  

The police lawyers further submitted that the accused carried a pamphlet and declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a missing person and said the person who found him would be paid with money from the Swiss Bank. 

The accused showed the PM like a proclaimed offender.  

The police informed the court that it had registered the FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and had also added sections of stringent 16 (terrorism) and 18 (conspiracy for terrorism) of the UAPA Act. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Italy's Abdelwahed banned for four years for doping
Italy's Abdelwahed banned for four years for doping

Ahmed Abdelwahed has been banned for four years and stripped of his silver medal from the 2022 European Athletics Championships.

'Neeraj Chopra needs to stay 'calm' to defend Olympic title'
'Neeraj Chopra needs to stay 'calm' to defend Olympic title'

Neeraj Chopra has been the face of Indian athletics since winning the historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Role of 2 outfits being probed in Parliament security breach
Role of 2 outfits being probed in Parliament security breach

Four persons arrested in connection with the security breach in Parliament have been charged under the anti-terror law UAPA besides sections of the Indian Penal Code, police sources said on Thursday as security agencies were on the hunt...

Can Jayasuriya revive Sri Lankan cricket?
Can Jayasuriya revive Sri Lankan cricket?

Sri Lanka Cricket appointed former opener Sanath Jayasuriya as the full-time Cricket Consultant for one year.

India 'A' vs South Africa 'A' first match ends in draw
India 'A' vs South Africa 'A' first match ends in draw

Unbeaten fifties from opener Yaseen Valli and Jean du Plessis helped South Africa 'A' earn a draw against India 'A' on the fourth and final day of the first Unofficial Test.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances