Parl breach accused to be taken to Mumbai, UP, K'taka





Additional sessions judge Dr Hardeep Kaur on Thursday allowed all four accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi to Mumbai, Mysore, and Lucknow to probe and find actual motives behind their act.





According to the Delhi police, the accused persons had purchased special shoes from Lucknow and canisters from Mumbai.





This was a well-planned conspiracy and attack on the Parliament of India.





The police lawyers further submitted that the accused carried a pamphlet and declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a missing person and said the person who found him would be paid with money from the Swiss Bank.





The accused showed the PM like a proclaimed offender.





The police informed the court that it had registered the FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and had also added sections of stringent 16 (terrorism) and 18 (conspiracy for terrorism) of the UAPA Act. -- ANI

