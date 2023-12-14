RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Parl breach accused Lalit kept his details shady'
December 14, 2023  11:14
The smoke cannister seized from the accused
NGO founder Nilaksha Aich who was sent a video of the Parliament security breach by the accused Lalit Jha, who is currently absconding, has said that Jha never mentioned his whereabouts to him adding that the accused always kept his details shady. 

 In a telephonic conversation with ANI, Nilaksha Aich who runs an NGO working on tribal education in West Bengal's Purulia district said that accused Lalit Jha was a member of that organisation. 

 "It was around 12:50 yesterday, he asked me to see the media coverage. I did not know anything as such as I was attending college at that time. After I returned home I saw the whole coverage. He asked me to keep the video with me. He is not a close friend of mine, I have an NGO of mine that works with tribal development. He was a member of an organisation. I came across him in April," Nilaksha Aich told ANI. 

 Asked about the accused behaviour's pattern, Aich said," He never said anything about anything himself to me. He has always kept his details shady. He never mentioned his whereabouts who are in his family or not. I have not seen him being violent personally."
