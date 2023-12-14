RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Oppn roars for Amit Shah's head, LS adjourned
December 14, 2023  11:32
File pic. Amit Shah in Parliament
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs over yesterday's security breach incident. The opposition MPs also demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident Lok Sabha. Speaker Om Birla said "all of us are concerned" about what happened in the House yesterday. The security of the House is the responsibility of Lok Sabha Secretariat. 

 The Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach, officials said on Thursday.
