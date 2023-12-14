RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Oppn may meet President over Parl security breach
December 14, 2023  11:50
Oppn meet in Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber
Oppn meet in Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber
Leaders of various opposition parties on Thursday held a meeting and demanded that the issue of breach in Parliament security be taken up seriously and discussed in both houses. 

 The leaders met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. 

 Several Congress MPs, including Kharge, have given notices for adjournment in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue while setting aside all other business of the House. 

 While Congress MP and whip Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha, party MP and whip in Rajya Sabha Naseer Hussain gave a similar adjournment notice under Rule 267 for discussing the issue. Another Party MP Jebi Mather also gave a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue. 

 Some parties are also contemplating meeting President Droupadi Murmu on the security issue and seek her intervention as it involves the security of all MPs.

 In his adjournment notice, Hussain said two unauthorised visitors infiltrated the Lok Sabha chamber, causing chaos by shouting slogans and detonating smoke bombs while the House was in session.

   He said before this intrusion, two protestors engaged in a demonstration outside Parliament House, where they also ignited smoke bombs.

"These incidents seem to be part of a coordinated effort, involving a total of five individuals: the two infiltrators inside the Lok Sabha Chamber, the two protestors, and an additional person, all suspected to be working in collusion.

"Given the gravity of the situation and its direct impact on the security of the esteemed institution of Parliament and its members, I propose that we demand a statement from the Home Minister regarding this matter.

"Subsequently, I suggest that the House engage in a comprehensive discussion on urgent remedial security measures to address and prevent such breaches in the future," Hussain said in his adjournment notice."
