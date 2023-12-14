RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Net direct tax collection at Rs 10.64 lakh cr in Apr-Nov; 58.34% of BE
December 14, 2023  20:37
image
Net direct tax collection in the eight months of the current fiscal touched 58.34 per cent of Budget Estimates at Rs 10.64 lakh crore. 

The net tax collection for April-November stood at Rs 10.64 lakh crore, which is 23.4 per cent higher than the corresponding period of last year, the ministry of finance said. 

Gross collections, before issuing refunds, grew 17.7 per cent to Rs 12.67 lakh crore in the April-November period. 

Refunds amounting to Rs 2.03 lakh crore issued from April to November of the current fiscal. 

Special initiative was taken for cases where refunds had failed initially and subsequently issued to validated bank accounts, the ministry said. 

In the current fiscal, Rs 18.23 lakh crore is expected to be collected in direct taxes (personal income tax and corporate tax), and Rs 15.38 lakh crore from indirect taxes (GST, customs, excise). 

Earlier this week, a senior finance ministry official said that the government is likely to stick to the budgeted estimate of a total tax collection target of Rs 33.61 lakh crore for the current fiscal in the revised estimates. 

So far, direct tax collection is up by about 20 per cent and indirect tax is higher by 5 per cent. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Allahabad HC allows survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque
Allahabad HC allows survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque

The court said the modalities of the survey will be discussed at the next hearing on December 18.

Parliament breach 'unparalleled', allow discussion, Kharge urges RS chairman
Parliament breach 'unparalleled', allow discussion, Kharge urges RS chairman

In a letter he wrote to the Chairman, Kharge urged him to not take up any other business in the House and keep the proceedings limited to the discussion on the security breach.

DNA of Parliament breach accused from 'Congress-Communist axis': BJP
DNA of Parliament breach accused from 'Congress-Communist axis': BJP

Slamming Opposition parties for disrupting parliamentary proceedings, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said as details of the Parliament security breach incident emerge, it is getting "obvious" that the DNA of those who entered the...

Wrestler Antim Panghal Crowned 2023's Rising Star
Wrestler Antim Panghal Crowned 2023's Rising Star

Panghal's remarkable season has outshone even senior standout Vinesh Phogat, who shares the same weight category

5G could interfere with aircraft's radio signals, says govt
5G could interfere with aircraft's radio signals, says govt

In a written reply, Singh said the 5G C-band spectrum has the likelihood of interfering with the current radio altimeters installed on the aircraft.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances