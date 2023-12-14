Muslim side to move SC over Mathura mosque survey





Secretary of the Shahi Idgah Masjid management committee and advocate Tanveer Ahmed told PTI that the committee will challenge the high court's decision in the apex court.





"Whatever legal process is possible will be taken against this decision," he said.





In a statement, All India Muslim Personal Law Board spokesperson Qasim Rasool Ilyas welcomed the decision of the Shahi Idgah mosque committee and said, "The legal committee of the AIMPLB will provide every assistance to the Shahi Idgah Masjid committee."





"In 1991, during the Babri Masjid dispute, the Central government had passed a law to get rid of all such disputes relating to places of worship. The law said that the status of the places of worship would remain exactly the same as it was in 1947."





"It was expected that no new conflict would arise after this but the elements who are not interested in peace and harmony in the country and who are creating hatred between Hindus and Muslims want to fulfil their political interest by doing so," Ilyas said.





The high court on Thursday allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah complex, an important milestone in the temple-mosque dispute in Mathura. -- PTI

