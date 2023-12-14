RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi, Shah, Nadda to attend swearing-in ceremony of Raj CM tomorrow
December 14, 2023  21:35
Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma (second from right) with BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Vasundhara Raje and C P Joshi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bhajan Lal Sharma as the Rajasthan chief minister in Jaipur on Friday. 

Massive security and sitting arrangements have been made at the historic Albert Hall, where a large number of people are likely to witness the ceremony. 

Till Thursday evening, people were seen giving a final touch to make the arrangements grand for the occasion. 

A spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party said invitations have been sent to central leaders and state chief ministers for the ceremony. 

The main roads leading up to the state capital have been decorated with posters and banners of various welfare schemes of the Centre as well as cut-outs of leaders, he added. 

The swearing-in ceremony of Sharma and his deputies -- Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa -- will be held on Friday. 

The three will be administered the oath by Governor Kalraj Mishra. 

The BJP won 115 seats in the November 25 Assembly polls in the desert state while the Congress got 69. Polling was held on 199 of the 200 seats in the assembly. -- PTI 
