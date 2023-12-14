RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LS secretariat suspends 8 personnel for breach
December 14, 2023  11:16
The Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended eight personnel for the security breach in Parliament, sources said on Thursday. 

 Those suspended have been identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt and Narendra. 

 In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. PTI
