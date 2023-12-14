RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Grandparents arrested for selling newborn for Rs 30,000 in Kolkata
December 14, 2023  23:43
image
A couple was arrested by the Kolkata police for allegedly selling their newborn granddaughter for Rs 30,000, officials said on Thursday. 

The 23-day-old baby was rescued from Narendrapur in South 24 Parganas district, while the couple was arrested from Gaya in Bihar where they fled to after selling her, they said. 

A complaint was lodged at the Anandapur police station on Wednesday by a woman, stating that her daughter was missing. 

During the investigation, it was found that the grandparents sold her for Rs 30,000 to two child traffickers. 

They, in turn, sold the newborn to a childless woman in Narendrapur for lakhs of rupees. 

Apart from the grandparents, police said they have also arrested the two traffickers and the woman who bought the baby. 

"We will continue our probe to find out how many people are involved in the trafficking racket. The baby has been rescued and she is in good health," a police officer said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

It's Parliament's domain: HC on plea to bar parties with religious names
It's Parliament's domain: HC on plea to bar parties with religious names

During the hearing, petitioner Upadhyay submitted that while individuals cannot seek vote in the name of religion or caste, political parties can be formed using religious connotations which cannot be permitted.

In Pictures - SKY's 4th T20 century powers India to huge total
In Pictures - SKY's 4th T20 century powers India to huge total

Images from the third and final T20 International between South Africa and India on Thursday.

Murthy flags fake news about him; cautions public
Murthy flags fake news about him; cautions public

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy on Thursday called out "fake news items", which claimed he endorsed automated trading applications and warned the public not to fall for such fraudulent claims. He also slammed "fake interviews"...

Oppn demands Amit Shah's statement on Parliament breach, debate
Oppn demands Amit Shah's statement on Parliament breach, debate

In a letter he wrote to the Chairman, Kharge urged him to not take up any other business in the House and keep the proceedings limited to the discussion on the security breach.

'Mild blast' reported near Army outpost in Jorhat, Assam
'Mild blast' reported near Army outpost in Jorhat, Assam

A "mild blast" took place near the army station in Assam's Jorhat district on Thursday evening, a defence official said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances