Got Sengol to Parliament but not security: Adhir





Speaking to reporters, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Yesterday's incident was witnessed by the entire country. Every day there are talks about the security, power and development of the country. He brings Sengol to the Parliament. In reality, national security has hollowed from the inside. Atleast he should condemn the incident in the House."





"When the attack happened in 2001, I want to remind you that our leader Sonia Gandhi called the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to ask him if he was okay. There is no such tradition now," he added.





Earlier today, the opposition created a ruckus inside Parliament and demanded Home Minister's Amit Shah resignation over the breach incident. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said "All of us are concerned" about what happened in the House yesterday.

Reacting to the Parliament Security breach incident, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that the Centre talks a lot about the nation's might in security, but in reality, it has become "hollow from the inside."