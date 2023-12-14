Going to meet friends in Delhi: Accused told family





Sagar Sharma's mother, identified as Rani Sharma and sister, Mahi Sharma also claimed that Sagar is a patriot.





Rani Sharma said, "On yesterday's crime, we would like to say that our child has been framed; my son is not like that he used to drive an e-rickshaw, I have only one son, he is my support, our child is innocent, he has been framed."





On the question of whether she knows the people with whom his son committed the crime, Rani said, "I don't know about it but I know that he is innocent, he can never do this, all this has been filled in his mind."





"He told me at home that he was going to Delhi to meet his friends for two days and would come back to work. He used to earn Rs 500 by driving an e-rickshaw."





While appealing to PM Narendra Modi, Sagar's sister Mahi Sharma said, "There should be a fair investigation, my brother is innocent and those who manipulated him for the crime should be punished."





"My brother studied till intermediate and a patriot and always talked about the progress of the country. Whenever it was 15th August, he used to go out in a rickshaw with the tricolour on it" Sagar's sister said.

