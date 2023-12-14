Derek O'Brien suspended for rest of Winter session of Parl





The winter session is scheduled to run till December 22. The Upper House of the Parliament has adopted a motion for the suspension of the Trinamool member. O'Brien had demanded a discussion on the security breach incident, in which two men jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha and burst yellow smoke canisters.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Derek O' Brien has been suspended from participating in the rest of the winter session of parliament for a "gross misconduct" and "defying the Chair" during the proceedings on Thursday morning.