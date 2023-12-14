RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Derek O'Brien suspended for rest of Winter session of Parl
December 14, 2023  13:09
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Derek O' Brien has been suspended from participating in the rest of the winter session of parliament for a "gross misconduct" and "defying the Chair" during the proceedings on Thursday morning. 

The winter session is scheduled to run till December 22. The Upper House of the Parliament has adopted a motion for the suspension of the Trinamool member. O'Brien had demanded a discussion on the security breach incident, in which two men jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha and burst yellow smoke canisters.
