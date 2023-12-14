RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi's brother set on fire in Haryana, hospitalised
December 14, 2023  18:07
Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi/File image
Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi/File image
A group of men allegedly poured petrol on cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi's brother and set him on fire in Faridabad, the police said on Thursday. 

He has sustained burns and is currently being treated at a private hospital, they said. 

Bajrangi alias Rajkumar is the national president of Goraksha Bajrang Force and has been arrested in connection with the Nuh violence. 

According to the police, Bajrangi's younger brother Mahesh Panchal was allegedly attacked on Wednesday night by at least five men. 

They allegedly poured petrol on Panchal and set him on fire at Chacha Chowk in Baba Mandi, Faridabad, the police said. 

After getting information on the incident, a police team reached the hospital. 

Panchal told the police that he recognised one of the attackers. 

Later police inspected the spot of the alleged incident. 

A senior police officer said that they are verifying the facts and a probe is underway. 

The accused will be arrested soon, he said. -- PTI
