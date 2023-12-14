Cong to protest against MP who gave visitors' pass





Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the BJP was trying to divert attention from the fact that the intruders had been given access to the Parliament by BJP MP Pratap Simha.





In a post on X Jairam Ramesh said, "BJP IT Cell desperately wants to divert attention from 2 facts. There was a very serious breach in the security of Parliament. The intruders who breached Lok Sabha security in a shocking manner had been given access to the Parliament by Pratap Simha, BJP MP from Mysuru."

Congress workers will stage a protest in Mysore and Bengaluru against BJP MP Pratap Simha who is under scrutiny from the opposition over allegations of providing Parliament passes to individuals responsible for triggering panic in the Lok Sabha with smoke canisters.