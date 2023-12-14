RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong to protest against MP who gave visitors' pass
December 14, 2023  10:38
PM Modi with BJP MP Pratap Simha. Pic: @INCIndia
PM Modi with BJP MP Pratap Simha. Pic: @INCIndia
Congress workers will stage a protest in Mysore and Bengaluru against BJP MP Pratap Simha who is under scrutiny from the opposition over allegations of providing Parliament passes to individuals responsible for triggering panic in the Lok Sabha with smoke canisters.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the BJP was trying to divert attention from the fact that the intruders had been given access to the Parliament by BJP MP Pratap Simha.

In a post on X Jairam Ramesh said, "BJP IT Cell desperately wants to divert attention from 2 facts. There was a very serious breach in the security of Parliament. The intruders who breached Lok Sabha security in a shocking manner had been given access to the Parliament by Pratap Simha, BJP MP from Mysuru."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'You epitomise everything that England cricket is about'
'You epitomise everything that England cricket is about'

Former pacer Andrew Flintoff hailed England's experienced bowler Adil Rashid, stating that the veteran spinner "epitomises everything that England cricket is about" after the veteran spinner earned his 100th T20 cap.

Pranali's Such A Pop Of Joy!
Pranali's Such A Pop Of Joy!

A little desi, a little tomboy-ish, Pranali Rathod is armed with plenty of adorable fashion moments.

Parl security breach: 'Main conspirator somebody else'
Parl security breach: 'Main conspirator somebody else'

Police sources mentioned that all accused were associated with a social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club.'

Champions League PIX: Atletico seal top spot; City finish with perfect six
Champions League PIX: Atletico seal top spot; City finish with perfect six

Antoine Griezmann and Samuel Lino scored in each half to give Atletico Madrid a 2-0 win over Lazio on Wednesday that secured them top spot in Champions League Group E, the first time since 2016 that they had reached the knockouts as...

Want To Invest In IPOs? Read This
Want To Invest In IPOs? Read This

Patience can be rewarding. 'Post-listing, sanity often returns to valuations of newly-listed businesses within six to nine months. Buy then.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances